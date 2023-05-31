Heartland Votes

The murder trial of former Missouri State instructor to resume Wednesday

By Frances Watson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The murder trial of a Springfield man accused of killing a retired Missouri State professor is scheduled to pick back up Wednesday morning.

Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into Marc Cooper’s home and stabbing him to death in August 2016. He’s also accused of cutting Cooper’s wife as she tried to stop the assault.

Nancy Cooper is the state’s most prominent witness and the only survivor of the attack. She described, in great detail, how she and her husband tried to fight off Gutting. She explained to the judge that Gutting grabbed her by the arm and said, “I don’t want to hurt you but I’ll kill you if I have to. This is between me and him.”

The defense’s case relies on medical experts. The court ordered Dr. James Reynolds to assess Gutting’s mental state at the time of the crime.

Dr. Reynolds says he found Gutting to be mentally stable at the time of their meeting. But his schizophrenia likely caused delusions that caused the stabbing.

In addition to Gutting’s diagnosed mental illness, we learned that he chronically abuses alcohol and in the past had ‘huffed’ nitrous oxide.

Dr. Reynold’s testified that both could have had a “lasting effect” that could have permanently altered his mental state which could have “contributed” to the crime.

However, prosecutors argue his drunken state and jealousy over not being considered for Cooper’s old position is what fueled the murder.

Gutting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The court is expecting to hear from one more mental health expert on behalf of the defense followed by closing arguments.

The judge will decide the outcome after the trial.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg

Latest News

As the spring planting season begins, leaders with the Illinois Department of Agriculture are...
Ill. Dept. of Agriculture highlights initiative aimed at helping farmers’ mental health
Improving the mental health of farmers
New policies for Missouri libraries are taking effect including banning “obscene” material
New policies for Missouri libraries take effect, including banning “obscene” material
Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the KY 121 Bypass...
Alabama man arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Graves Co.
Cape Library holds Scholastic Book Fair