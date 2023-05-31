Mayfield, Ky. man injured in ATV crash

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was injured in an ATV crash on Monday afternoon, May 29.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an injury crash involving an ATV around 4:38 p.m.

They said the driver appeared to have lost control of the ATV in a sharp curve on Harrison Road. The ATV flipped over and landed on the driver.

Deputies identified the driver as James Burgess, 51, of Mayfield.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Marshall County EMS, Marshall County coroner, Marshall County Rescue Squad and West Marshall Fire Department.

