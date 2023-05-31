Man on backhoe leads deputies on chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man driving a backhoe led deputies on a chase down a field road.

Clay County Deputies observed 40-year-old Rodney Thrasher driving a backhoe across a residence yard on HWY 139.

Deputies say Thrasher had a warrant out of Piggott.

When authorities went to apprehend Thrasher, he fled on his backhoe.

Thrasher led deputies on a chase down a field road.

During the chase, Thrasher rammed the backhoe into other deputies’ trucks.

Authorities managed to get beside Thrasher, spraying him on the side of the face with pepper spray.

The chase ended on County Road 513 when deputies took Thrasher into custody.

Thrasher faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, fleeing, and possession of controlled substances.

