Law Enforcement Medal of Honor awarded to 136 recipients from 41 agencies across Illinois
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Local and state officers from across Illinois were honored on Wednesday, May 31 for their acts of heroism.
The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee awarded 136 officers from 41 agencies the Medal of Honor. It was the first ceremony held since 2016.
Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly and law enforcement officials from across the state attended the event.
“Every single one of our Medal of Honor Awardees exemplify the unwavering unselfishness and courage that it takes to be a true public servant,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a release. “From the July 4th Highland Park massacre to hostage situations and armed robberies, Illinois’ police officers respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness — and on behalf of the people of Illinois, we couldn’t be more grateful.”
According to the news release from ISP, the Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.
“The special souls we pay tribute to met the common daily challenge of enforcing our laws with uncommon bravery,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release. “The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee and the Illinois State Police honor these heroes, some who paid the ultimate price, in the pursuit of justice and the protection of public safety.”
Of the recipients, some are from the Heartland, including, from 2017, Sgt. Guy G. Draper with the Carbondale Police Department and, from 2021, Deputy David A. May with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The full list of recipients from 2017-2022 includes:
Aurora Police Department
2022
- Officer Alexander Lopez
- Officer Andrew C. Soderlund
Belvidere Police Department
2017
- Officer Ryan R. Davenport
- Officer Joseph M. McDermott
Bloomingdale Police Department
2017
- Officer Raymond A. Murrell - posthumously
Bolingbrook Police Department
2022
- Officer Salvatore Davi
Bradley Police Department
2021
- Officer Tyler J. Bailey
- Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic - posthumously
Bridgeview Police Department
2019
- Officer John Stein
Brooklyn Police Department
2021
- Officer Brian R. Pierce Jr. - posthumously
Carbondale Police Department
2017
- Sergeant Guy G. Draper
Carpentersville Police Department
2019
- Sergeant Kevin M. Stankowitz
- Officer Ian R. Abrahamsen
Champaign Police Department
2021
- Officer Jeffrey J. Creel
- Officer Christopher N. Oberheim - posthumously
Chicago Heights Police Department
2021
- Officer Gary S. Hibbs - posthumously
Chicago Police Department
2017
- Sergeant Michael Keeney
- Sergeant Scott Kravitz
- Sergeant John Pellegrini
- Sergeant Sonia Rios
- Sergeant Erick Seng
- Officer Bernard W. Domagala - posthumously
- Officer Patrick W. Forbes
- Officer David Hardt
- Officer Martin Hernandez
- Officer Michael L. Hudson
- Officer Joel Lopez
- Officer Luis Lopez
- Officer Victoria Mendoza
- Officer Christian Nunez
- Officer David Perez
- Officer Efrain Rodriguez
- Officer Andre H. Van Vegten - posthumously
2018
- Commander Paul R. Bauer - posthumously
- Officer Conrad Gary - posthumously
- Officer Samuel Jimenez - posthumously
- Officer Eduardo Marmolejo - posthumously
- Officer Elvis Turcinovic
2019
- Lieutenant Thomas Lamb Jr.
- Sergeant John Hamilton
- Detective Michael J. Chiocca
- Officer James Henson
- Officer Angelina M. Palermo
- Officer Fernando Soto
- Officer Michaela Tuohy
- Officer Jairo Valeriano
- Officer Adam M. Wazny
- Officer George Whiting
2020
- Sergeant Frank V. Ramaglia
- Officer Carlos Castillo
2021
- Sergeant Mathew J. Lopez
- Officer Mark R. Bean
- Officer Joshua Blas
- Officer Roger Ferreira
- Officer Ella G. French - posthumously
- Officer Julio Garcia
- Officer Brayan Jauregui
- Officer Michael Kocerka
- Officer Bernard Lee Jr.
- Officer Daniel McAuliffe
- Officer Adrian McCoy
- Officer Nicolas Morales Jr.
- Officer Mark J. Nakayama
- Officer Eduardo Perez
- Officer Thomas Raap
- Officer Justin Simik-Valadez
- Officer Crysel A. Torres
- Officer Carlos A. Yanez Jr.
2022
- Officer Fabian Arreola
- Officer Rudy Estrada
- Officer Sean J. Murray
- Officer Erik A. Moreno
- Officer Olivia A. Sardella
- Officer Felipe A. Zamorano
Cicero Police Department
2018
- Officer Jamarie Coleman
- Officer Luis Duarte
DeKalb Police Department
2021
- Officer Brian Bollow
- Officer Kaela Gardner
Dixon Police Department
2018
- Officer Mark A. Dallas
East Moline Police Department
2019
- Officer Ryan T. Clark
- Officer Logan A. Wolfe
East Peoria Police Department
2021
- Officer Jeffrey A. Bieber
Evanston Police Department
2020
- Officer Brandon Marx
2021
- Officer Justin L. Conely
- Officer Corey D. McCray
- Officer Adam A. Nawotka
- Officer Karl M. Witt
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
2019
- Deputy Troy P. Chisum - posthumously
Glen Ellyn Police Department
2017
- Officer Kevin J. Riggle
Hampton Police Department
2020
- Chief of Police Terrence A. Engle - posthumously
Hometown Police Department
2021
- Lieutenant James Kouski - posthumously
Illinois Conservation Police
2017
- Conservation Police Officer Shane M. Teas
Illinois Gaming Board
2020
- Senior Special Agent Bryan E. Hileman
Illinois State Police
2017
- Sergeant Nicholas Colon
- Trooper Ryan M. Albin - posthumously
- Trooper Chad Martinez
- Trooper Gerald W. Ellis - posthumously
- Trooper Jeffery A. Graham
- Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins - posthumously
- Trooper Brooke Jones-Story - posthumously
- Trooper Christopher J. Lambert - posthumously
2019
- Trooper Kyle M. Seger
2021
- Trooper Adam G. Bowers
- Trooper Brian W. Frank
- Trooper Jeffery A. Graham
- Trooper Matthew W. Hannan
- Trooper Todd A. Hanneken - posthumously
- Trooper Delano Harris-Samuels
- Trooper Michael D. Higgins
- Trooper Tyler J. Hoogerwerf
- Trooper Alexander J. Oakley
- Trooper Steven E. Smith
- Trooper Robert D. Swift
- Special Agent Mark S. Perry
2022
- Sergeant Jeff D. Moore
- Trooper Kristopher Martinez
- Trooper Matthew A. Reents
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
2021
- Deputy David A. May
Jerseyville Police Department
2017
- Officer Nathan D. Miller
Knox County Sherriff’s Department
2022
- Deputy Sheriff Nicholas D. Weist - posthumously
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
2018
- Deputy John B. Forlenza
- Deputy Raymond J. Gilbert
Lombard Police Department
2022
- Detective Ryan A. Postal
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
2020
- Sergeant Daniel Kramer
- Deputy Thomas Sieber
2019
- Deputy Jacob H. Keltner - posthumously
North Aurora Police Department
2017
- Officer Christopher M. Joswick
Oswego Police Department
2017
- Officer Brandon T. Dilg
Peoria Police Department
2018
- Officer Ian K. McDowell
Pontoon Beach Police Department
2021
- Officer Tyler N. Timmins - posthumously
Rockford Police Department
2017
- Officer Jaimie J. Cox - posthumously
University of Chicago Police Department
2018
- Officer Nicholas Twardak
Wamac Police Department
2019
- Chief of Police Steve R. Prather
Waukegan Police Department
2017
- Officer Peter V. Lyons
2018
- Officer Christopher A. Harris
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department
2021
- Deputy Sean I. Riley - posthumously
The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee was established in statute through the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act in 1990. Current committee members include ISP Director Kelly, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Keith Calloway, Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Eric Carter, DeKalb Police Department Chief David Byrd, retired ISP Master Sergeant and St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, and McHenry County Conservation District Police Chief Laura King.
