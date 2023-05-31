Law Enforcement Medal of Honor awarded to 136 recipients from 41 agencies across Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Local and state officers from across Illinois were honored on Wednesday, May 31 for their acts of heroism.

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee awarded 136 officers from 41 agencies the Medal of Honor. It was the first ceremony held since 2016.

Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly and law enforcement officials from across the state attended the event.

“Every single one of our Medal of Honor Awardees exemplify the unwavering unselfishness and courage that it takes to be a true public servant,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a release. “From the July 4th Highland Park massacre to hostage situations and armed robberies, Illinois’ police officers respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness — and on behalf of the people of Illinois, we couldn’t be more grateful.”

According to the news release from ISP, the Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.

“The special souls we pay tribute to met the common daily challenge of enforcing our laws with uncommon bravery,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release. “The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee and the Illinois State Police honor these heroes, some who paid the ultimate price, in the pursuit of justice and the protection of public safety.”

Of the recipients, some are from the Heartland, including, from 2017, Sgt. Guy G. Draper with the Carbondale Police Department and, from 2021, Deputy David A. May with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The full list of recipients from 2017-2022 includes:

Aurora Police Department

2022

Officer Alexander Lopez

Officer Andrew C. Soderlund

Belvidere Police Department

2017

Officer Ryan R. Davenport

Officer Joseph M. McDermott

Bloomingdale Police Department

2017

Officer Raymond A. Murrell - posthumously

Bolingbrook Police Department

2022

Officer Salvatore Davi

Bradley Police Department

2021

Officer Tyler J. Bailey

Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic - posthumously

Bridgeview Police Department

2019

Officer John Stein

Brooklyn Police Department

2021

Officer Brian R. Pierce Jr. - posthumously

Carbondale Police Department

2017

Sergeant Guy G. Draper

Carpentersville Police Department

2019

Sergeant Kevin M. Stankowitz

Officer Ian R. Abrahamsen

Champaign Police Department

2021

Officer Jeffrey J. Creel

Officer Christopher N. Oberheim - posthumously

Chicago Heights Police Department

2021

Officer Gary S. Hibbs - posthumously

Chicago Police Department

2017

Sergeant Michael Keeney

Sergeant Scott Kravitz

Sergeant John Pellegrini

Sergeant Sonia Rios

Sergeant Erick Seng

Officer Bernard W. Domagala - posthumously

Officer Patrick W. Forbes

Officer David Hardt

Officer Martin Hernandez

Officer Michael L. Hudson

Officer Joel Lopez

Officer Luis Lopez

Officer Victoria Mendoza

Officer Christian Nunez

Officer David Perez

Officer Efrain Rodriguez

Officer Andre H. Van Vegten - posthumously

2018

Commander Paul R. Bauer - posthumously

Officer Conrad Gary - posthumously

Officer Samuel Jimenez - posthumously

Officer Eduardo Marmolejo - posthumously

Officer Elvis Turcinovic

2019

Lieutenant Thomas Lamb Jr.

Sergeant John Hamilton

Detective Michael J. Chiocca

Officer James Henson

Officer Angelina M. Palermo

Officer Fernando Soto

Officer Michaela Tuohy

Officer Jairo Valeriano

Officer Adam M. Wazny

Officer George Whiting

2020

Sergeant Frank V. Ramaglia

Officer Carlos Castillo

2021

Sergeant Mathew J. Lopez

Officer Mark R. Bean

Officer Joshua Blas

Officer Roger Ferreira

Officer Ella G. French - posthumously

Officer Julio Garcia

Officer Brayan Jauregui

Officer Michael Kocerka

Officer Bernard Lee Jr.

Officer Daniel McAuliffe

Officer Adrian McCoy

Officer Nicolas Morales Jr.

Officer Mark J. Nakayama

Officer Eduardo Perez

Officer Thomas Raap

Officer Justin Simik-Valadez

Officer Crysel A. Torres

Officer Carlos A. Yanez Jr.

2022

Officer Fabian Arreola

Officer Rudy Estrada

Officer Sean J. Murray

Officer Erik A. Moreno

Officer Olivia A. Sardella

Officer Felipe A. Zamorano

Cicero Police Department

2018

Officer Jamarie Coleman

Officer Luis Duarte

DeKalb Police Department

2021

Officer Brian Bollow

Officer Kaela Gardner

Dixon Police Department

2018

Officer Mark A. Dallas

East Moline Police Department

2019

Officer Ryan T. Clark

Officer Logan A. Wolfe

East Peoria Police Department

2021

Officer Jeffrey A. Bieber

Evanston Police Department

2020

Officer Brandon Marx

2021

Officer Justin L. Conely

Officer Corey D. McCray

Officer Adam A. Nawotka

Officer Karl M. Witt

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

2019

Deputy Troy P. Chisum - posthumously

Glen Ellyn Police Department

2017

Officer Kevin J. Riggle

Hampton Police Department

2020

Chief of Police Terrence A. Engle - posthumously

Hometown Police Department

2021

Lieutenant James Kouski - posthumously

Illinois Conservation Police

2017

Conservation Police Officer Shane M. Teas

Illinois Gaming Board

2020

Senior Special Agent Bryan E. Hileman

Illinois State Police

2017

Sergeant Nicholas Colon

Trooper Ryan M. Albin - posthumously

Trooper Chad Martinez

Trooper Gerald W. Ellis - posthumously

Trooper Jeffery A. Graham

Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins - posthumously

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story - posthumously

Trooper Christopher J. Lambert - posthumously

2019

Trooper Kyle M. Seger

2021

Trooper Adam G. Bowers

Trooper Brian W. Frank

Trooper Jeffery A. Graham

Trooper Matthew W. Hannan

Trooper Todd A. Hanneken - posthumously

Trooper Delano Harris-Samuels

Trooper Michael D. Higgins

Trooper Tyler J. Hoogerwerf

Trooper Alexander J. Oakley

Trooper Steven E. Smith

Trooper Robert D. Swift

Special Agent Mark S. Perry

2022

Sergeant Jeff D. Moore

Trooper Kristopher Martinez

Trooper Matthew A. Reents

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

2021

Deputy David A. May

Jerseyville Police Department

2017

Officer Nathan D. Miller

Knox County Sherriff’s Department

2022

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas D. Weist - posthumously

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

2018

Deputy John B. Forlenza

Deputy Raymond J. Gilbert

Lombard Police Department

2022

Detective Ryan A. Postal

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

2020

Sergeant Daniel Kramer

Deputy Thomas Sieber

2019

Deputy Jacob H. Keltner - posthumously

North Aurora Police Department

2017

Officer Christopher M. Joswick

Oswego Police Department

2017

Officer Brandon T. Dilg

Peoria Police Department

2018

Officer Ian K. McDowell

Pontoon Beach Police Department

2021

Officer Tyler N. Timmins - posthumously

Rockford Police Department

2017

Officer Jaimie J. Cox - posthumously

University of Chicago Police Department

2018

Officer Nicholas Twardak

Wamac Police Department

2019

Chief of Police Steve R. Prather

Waukegan Police Department

2017

Officer Peter V. Lyons

2018

Officer Christopher A. Harris

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department

2021

Deputy Sean I. Riley - posthumously

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee was established in statute through the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act in 1990. Current committee members include ISP Director Kelly, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Keith Calloway, Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Eric Carter, DeKalb Police Department Chief David Byrd, retired ISP Master Sergeant and St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, and McHenry County Conservation District Police Chief Laura King.

