Heartland Votes

Indiana man arrested in Graves Co. after hallucinogenic mushrooms found during traffic stop

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office stopped a...
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near the 29 mm on I-69.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near the 29 mm on I-69.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, during the traffic stop, the deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a bag containing hallucinogenic mushrooms called psilocybin.

A passenger in the vehicle, 40-year-old Quinn Holland, of Indianapolis, Indiana, admitted that the mushrooms were his. He was arrested and taken to the Graves County RC Center, according to the release.

Holland was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic offense and operating on a suspended operator’s license. A licensed driver was allowed to drive the vehicle after the stop.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg

Latest News

Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the KY 121 Bypass...
Alabama man arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Graves Co.
Cape Library holds Scholastic Book Fair
On Tuesday, May 30, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the Caldwell County...
Caldwell County receives emergency funds for slide repair
Steven Hoffman stood alongside developer Brendan Todt on Tuesday morning, May 30 to cut the...
Work begins to rehabilitate Broadway Theatre