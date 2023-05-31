Indiana man arrested in Graves Co. after hallucinogenic mushrooms found during traffic stop

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near the 29 mm on I-69.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, during the traffic stop, the deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a bag containing hallucinogenic mushrooms called psilocybin.

A passenger in the vehicle, 40-year-old Quinn Holland, of Indianapolis, Indiana, admitted that the mushrooms were his. He was arrested and taken to the Graves County RC Center, according to the release.

Holland was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic offense and operating on a suspended operator’s license. A licensed driver was allowed to drive the vehicle after the stop.

