Illinois State Police claim man killed himself after exchanging gunfire with officers in O’fallon

By Matt Woods
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A 26-year-old East St. Louis man died after exchanging gunfire with police officers in O’Fallon, Illinois, Sunday following an attempted traffic stop.

O’Fallon and Fairview Heights officers attempted the traffic stop near U.S. Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road on a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony out of St. Louis. Jesse A. Cook, the driver of the vehicle, got out with a gun and started to run away. He shot at the officers, and the officers returned fire.

According to the Illinois State Police(ISP), the department investigating the shooting, Cook ran about 100 yards away, where he was found with a gunshot to the head. ISP said the gunshot is believed to be self-inflicted. Cook was airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured. It is unclear how many were at the scene during the incident or how many fired gunshots.

No other information has been released. ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 5/31/23