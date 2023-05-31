Heartland Votes

Grotto at Saint Francis Medical Center refurbished

The grotto is the original that once stood at hospital when it was located on Good Hope Street.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in the garden at Saint Francis Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon, May 31 for the unveiling of a grotto.

The grotto is the original that once stood at hospital when it was located on Good Hope Street.

Sister Kebin Karimi, director of Mission Integration, told us how much the unveiling meant to her.

“I am so thrilled. I am so inspired. I’m overwhelmed, as you can tell, I may not even be able to have the right words to speak; however, I am so grateful that this event happened. Be the blessings of our Bishop Edward Rice, who authorized us to move forward with this occasion,” she said.

The grotto was refurbished and designed by Kristin Martin, Shawn Houston Role and Jamie Presley.

