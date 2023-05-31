Heartland Votes

“Grand” Adventure Camp creates memories outdoors

By Heartland News
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fun-filled family event takes place at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

The nature center put on an activity fit for nature fans young and older.

Grandparents and grandkids spent their time fishing, canoeing and enjoying other outdoor activities.

The event is part of a three-day grand adventure series.

Organizers say it’s important for children to spend time outdoors.

“I really think that it’s so important to really let people know that it’s really fun to be outside and I feel like people spend so much time inside on their phones especially younger people to that’s just becoming more common and just to teach people that nature is really fun it’s fun to canoe, it’s fun to get out in the sun,” said Miranda Needham, Community Conservation intern.

There will be another grand adventure camp Wednesday in Millersville at the Old Plantation Access Conservation Area.

You can find out how to register on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

