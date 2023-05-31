Gov. Parson signs executive order declaring drought alert in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-05 declaring a drought alert in the state of Missouri.

The executive order will expire on December 1, 2023, unless otherwise extended.

“With the summer months fast approaching, we want to be proactive to help mitigate the impacts of drought conditions we are experiencing,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “Missouri farmers and ranchers often bear the brunt of the consequences of drought, and we are already starting to see early effects on crops and livestock. While we cannot control the weather, we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate the strain drought causes for our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains.”

According to the release from the governor’s office, a drought alert, part of Missouri’s drought plan, is the first step for the governor to direct state agencies to work together to provide resources and assistance.

The executive order directs the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin to activate Missouri’s drought assessment committee and request all state and federal agencies participate as needed.

The committee’s first meeting will be Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m.

State agencies participating on the committee include the Department of Conservation, Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Economic Development, Department of Health and Senior Services and Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, the committee will assess drought conditions and make preliminary recommendations to the governor by Friday, June 9. Recommendations could include a hay lottery program, opening public waters for livestock, easing hay hauling restrictions, etc.

Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all or portions of 60 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions.

The executive order declares a drought alert in these counties and any other county that begins experiencing drought conditions.

The Missouri Department of Conservation also warns of the increased risk for wildfires.

