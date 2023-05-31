Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson signs executive order declaring drought alert in Mo.

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-05 declaring a drought alert in the state of...
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-05 declaring a drought alert in the state of Missouri.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-05 declaring a drought alert in the state of Missouri.

The executive order will expire on December 1, 2023, unless otherwise extended.

“With the summer months fast approaching, we want to be proactive to help mitigate the impacts of drought conditions we are experiencing,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “Missouri farmers and ranchers often bear the brunt of the consequences of drought, and we are already starting to see early effects on crops and livestock. While we cannot control the weather, we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate the strain drought causes for our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains.”

According to the release from the governor’s office, a drought alert, part of Missouri’s drought plan, is the first step for the governor to direct state agencies to work together to provide resources and assistance.

The executive order directs the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin to activate Missouri’s drought assessment committee and request all state and federal agencies participate as needed.

The committee’s first meeting will be Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m.

State agencies participating on the committee include the Department of Conservation, Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Economic Development, Department of Health and Senior Services and Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, the committee will assess drought conditions and make preliminary recommendations to the governor by Friday, June 9. Recommendations could include a hay lottery program, opening public waters for livestock, easing hay hauling restrictions, etc.

Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all or portions of 60 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions.

The executive order declares a drought alert in these counties and any other county that begins experiencing drought conditions.

The Missouri Department of Conservation also warns of the increased risk for wildfires.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Dallas Johnson, 31 of Sikeston, was arrested on gun charges in connection with a shots fired...
Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg
A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser

Latest News

Artspace 304 has announced 15 arts and cultural projects that will be supported by grants from...
Artspace 304 announces grants for projects in Southern Illinois
WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” is making a three day stop at Veterans Airport of Southern...
WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” to fly in for stop at Veterans Airport
A couple was charged with six counts of child abuse following a crash.
Dyersburg, Tenn. couple charged with 6 counts of child abuse after crash
Local and state officers from across Illinois were honored on Wednesday, May 31 for their acts...
Law Enforcement Medal of Honor awarded to 136 recipients from 41 agencies across Illinois
From left: Kamarion Dorsey and Eric Dorsey are accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic...
2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police