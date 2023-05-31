Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, June 1.

The lowered flags are to honor a Scott County, Kentucky Deputy Sheriff killed in the line of duty.

Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday, May 22.

The sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children.

He had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and served eight years in the Army.

Funeral services for Deputy Conley are scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Scott County High School. Interment will follow at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in the tribute to Conley by lowering their flags at half-staff.

