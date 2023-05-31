Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, June 1.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, June 1.

The lowered flags are to honor a Scott County, Kentucky Deputy Sheriff killed in the line of duty.

Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday, May 22.

The sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children.

He had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and served eight years in the Army.

Funeral services for Deputy Conley are scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Scott County High School. Interment will follow at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in the tribute to Conley by lowering their flags at half-staff.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Dallas Johnson, 31 of Sikeston, was arrested on gun charges in connection with a shots fired...
Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” is making a three day stop at Veterans Airport of Southern...
WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” to fly in for stop at Veterans Airport
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Cape Girardeau Public Library is holding their annual Scholastic Book Fair, giving young...
Annual Scholastic Book Fair held at Cape Girardeau Public Library