Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update on May 31

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 31, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky Update.

Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on lowering flags to honor a fallen Scott County deputy sheriff; more jobs in the commonwealth; economic development; justice-involved programs to reduce recidivism; sports betting; a special election for House District 93; a home dedication in Knott County; and a disaster recovery program. He also named D’Corey Johnson, an 11-year-old singer from Louisville who performed on the season 18 premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.

Flag Lowering to Honor Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy

Gov. Beshear said he will attend funeral services on Thursday, June 1, for Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed during a traffic stop on Interstate Highway 75. The Governor has ordered flags at state buildings to be lowered Thursday to honor Deputy Conley. Deputy Conley was the first Kentucky peace officer killed in the line of duty this year.

Nearly 54,000 More Jobs

The Governor announced that April’s low unemployment rate shows that Kentucky’s nonfarm employment has increased by nearly 54,000 jobs compared with pre-pandemic levels. Earlier in May, Gov. Beshear announced Kentucky reached a new historic low unemployment rate of 3.7%. The new record low unemployment rate extends Kentucky’s streak for the lowest unemployment rates for the longest period of time in the commonwealth’s history.

Economic Development

Gov. Beshear announced Kentucky has further solidified its place as a national leader in the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry as leaders at Toyota committed to retain 700 full-time Kentucky jobs and establish the company’s first U.S.-assembled battery electric vehicle at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, in Georgetown. The project is part of a $591M commitment for future projects at the Scott County facility.

The Governor highlighted the continued momentum of the state’s logistics and distribution sector as Kroger Fulfillment Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kroger Co., will locate a new distribution center, also known as a spoke or cross-docking facility, in Boone County, investing over $550,000 and creating 98 full-time, Kentucky jobs.

Gov. Beshear joined local officials from Garrard County and leaders from Bluegrass Bottling, a Kentucky-based, woman-owned business, to break ground on the company’s new Lancaster bottling facility, which will create 27 new full-time positions with a $6.25M investment.

Reducing Recidivism

Furthering his commitment to boost workforce participation and create safer communities, Gov. Beshear announced today that state inmates are securing employment and addiction treatment at record levels, which has helped keep more Kentuckians from returning to prison.

The Governor said justice-involved programs offered by his administration have helped increase released inmates’ employment rate to 57%, increase corrections-based addiction treatment beds to the largest number ever and record the lowest recidivism rate in state history at 27.15%.

Sports Betting

Gov. Beshear provided an update on sports wagering in the commonwealth. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is now hiring employees in wagering compliance to prepare for the launch of sports wagering. The commission is actively engaged with officials from other states and industry experts, reviewing regulations and best practices.

In the initial round of hiring, the commission will hire dedicated professionals to support wagering compliance efforts, including advisors, analysts, auditors and other crucial roles in regulating the sports wagering industry.

House District 93 Special Election

On May 14, Rep. Lamin Swann, representing District 93 in Fayette County, passed away. Kentucky law requires the Governor to issue a writ of election to fill a vacancy in the House of Representatives when the General Assembly is not in session. Gov. Beshear signed an executive order today calling for an election to fill the seat to be held on November 7.

Eastern Kentucky Home Dedication

During the historic floods in July 2022, William and Cheyenne White and their children, Caleb and Maggie, lost their home in Knott County. With the help of the Housing Development Alliance and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, the White family will move into a new home, which will be above the river so the property will not flood.

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $13.2M from more than 41,500 donors.

Disaster Recovery Program

In April, the Governor announced that more than $123M would be available to communities impacted by the 2021 tornadoes in the west and 2022 flooding in the east. Applications opened May 1 to help build homes, rental properties and multifamily properties in these areas.

On June 1, applications will open for infrastructure projects for cities, counties, nonprofits, for-profits and other governmental entities. This includes projects addressing water, wastewater, stormwater and other infrastructure needs. Applications will also open for projects addressing economic revitalization efforts. Applications will be available at kydlgweb.ky.gov for 2021 disaster-impacted communities.

Team Kentucky All-Star

Gov. Beshear named D’Corey Johnson, an 11-year-old singer from Louisville, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star. D’Corey stunned the judges and audience as he performed during the season 18 premiere of “America’s Got Talent.”

“Team Kentucky is so proud of you, D’Corey, and we can’t wait to see how far you go. Be sure to support D’Corey on his ‘AGT’ journey,” said Gov. Beshear.

