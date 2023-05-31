First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Our warm but very dry pattern is set to continue at least into the upcoming weekend. An upper high stuck to our north shows little sign of going away, keeping us in an anomalously dry late spring/early summer pattern. The rest of the work week shows little change at all: partly cloudy, warm and moderately humid days, with dry and mild nights. Any daytime shower activity looks to be weak and very isolated. Over the weekend northeast flow increases, drying It out even more. With increased sun and very dry conditions, we’ll likely have afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s for the first weekend of June.

Models are showing a cooling trend into next week as an upper low sinks into the eastern part of the country. Unfortunately, this will be a cooler but continued dry pattern….with below average humidity levels and no major storm systems moving through. Assuming no rainfall for the next week, at some point official drought conditions will likely begin to show up in climate discussions.

