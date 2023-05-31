Heartland Votes

First Alert: Last day of May feeling more like summer

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/31
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Our dry and warm pattern looks to stick around at least into the upcoming weekend.

Afternoon highs will be summer-like in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, with gradually increasing humidity.

Skies will also continue to be partly cloudy.

Chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms looks to be weak and very isolated.

Over the weekend, there will be more sunshine and it will be very dry.

Afternoon highs will likely be in the low 90s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Models are showing a cooling trend arriving next week.

Highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

Even with the cooler temps, it will continue to be dry with below average humidity levels.

