Heartland Votes

Farming starting the pumps weeks early

By Jace Passmore
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers are irrigating soybeans and rice weeks early.

With only small rain chances in the forecast, farmers are trying to keep the ground saturated and avoid over-watering.

“This field is 102 acres and we are pumping around 1500 gallons per minute,” said farmer Scott Matthews.

With irrigation pumps firing up weeks ahead of schedule, the pumps need more diesel.

Matthews said the price has come down some from last year, but he was not planning to begin irrigation this early in the crop lifecycle.

“It’s still expensive, especially when you have to do this excessive pumping more than you have budgeted or planned for, so it is going to cost,” said Matthews.

Matthews said from a farming perspective, he sees some comparison to the drought we saw around this time last year.

“Last year, it started around the second of June and we went 58 to 61 days without rain and this year, it has started earlier,” said Matthews.

Matthews and other farmers around northeast Arkansas hope this is just a rough start to the growing season and this year is nothing compared to the previous.

With the low humidity coupled with the low rainfall totals, Matthews said farmers are finding themselves in a very bad spot.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
From left: Kamarion Dorsey and Eric Dorsey are accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic...
2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial

Latest News

As the spring planting season begins, leaders with the Illinois Department of Agriculture are...
Ill. Dept. of Agriculture highlights initiative aimed at helping farmers’ mental health
Waters of the US & Supreme Court, carbon and synthetic meat & farm sales down| By The Bushel 5/30/23
Debt ceiling looms, inflation data and consumer spending data | Money Talks 5/26/23
Black Sea Corridor, Wheat concerns, and Avian Flu | By The Bushel 5/23/23
Healing or replacing bushes damaged during the winter | Field Specialist in Horticulture Donna Aufdenberg with University of Missouri Extension