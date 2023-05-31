Heartland Votes

Dyersburg, Tenn. couple charged with 6 counts of child abuse after crash

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A couple was charged with six counts of child abuse following a crash.

Hunter Ables, 27, of Dyersburg, was charged with DUI second offense, six counts of child abuse and neglect (violent), reckless driving and violation of the implied consent law. He was issued a $7,500 bond and a court appearance was scheduled for June 12.

Warrants for the passenger, 26, of Dyersburg, were issued for DUI (by proxy) for knowingly allowing Ables to drive a motor vehicle under the influence, six counts of child abuse neglect (violent), felony possession of schedule IV narcotic, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, at around 7:37 p.m. on May 28, they responded to an overturned vehicle on Millsfield Highway near Fifth Consolidated School.

They say witnesses reported they could hear children screaming inside the vehicle.

According to police, all the occupants in the vehicle, including six children ranging in ages from 5 to 9, had to be removed from the vehicle.

One child was airlifted from the scene to a Memphis hospital.

