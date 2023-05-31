Deputies investigating after antlers stolen off of bronze elk statue

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a set of antlers was stolen off of a bronze elk statue.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the antlers fit on a statue of an elk that is in the yard of a home in the county.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-527-1333.

