Cooter and Chaffee Baseball teams win 3rd place games at State

OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cooter and Chaffee Baseball teams both won their 3rd place games Tuesday in the State Tournament in Ozark.

Cooter shut out Community High School 7-0 in Class 1 to earn the 3rd place finish.

Chaffee defeated Maysville 1-0 in walk off fashion on a Leyton Hanback grounder in the 7th inning to claim 3rd place in Class 2.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.