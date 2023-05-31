Cooter and Chaffee Baseball teams win 3rd place games at State
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cooter and Chaffee Baseball teams both won their 3rd place games Tuesday in the State Tournament in Ozark.
Cooter shut out Community High School 7-0 in Class 1 to earn the 3rd place finish.
Chaffee defeated Maysville 1-0 in walk off fashion on a Leyton Hanback grounder in the 7th inning to claim 3rd place in Class 2.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.