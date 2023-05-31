Heartland Votes

Cooter and Chaffee Baseball teams win 3rd place games at State

The Cooter and Chaffee Baseball teams both won their 3rd place games Tuesday in the State...
The Cooter and Chaffee Baseball teams both won their 3rd place games Tuesday in the State Tournament in Ozark.
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cooter and Chaffee Baseball teams both won their 3rd place games Tuesday in the State Tournament in Ozark.

Cooter shut out Community High School 7-0 in Class 1 to earn the 3rd place finish.

Chaffee defeated Maysville 1-0 in walk off fashion on a Leyton Hanback grounder in the 7th inning to claim 3rd place in Class 2.

