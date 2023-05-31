Cape Catfish begin season on the road

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish will open the season on Wednesday night, May 31 on the road.

They’ll take on the O’Fallon Hoots.

The Catfish held their first official practice under new manager Scott Little on Tuesday, May 30 at Capaha Field.

The new manager and his players say they’re ready to get started, including opening game starter Marshall Brown from Kennett.

“It means a lot to open up for the Catfish and, hopefully, get a good start to the year,” he said.

“They’ve been playing all year,” Manager Scott Little added. “There’s not much we’ve got to go over. It’s different for me, I’m usually with kids for a month before we even start. I’ve met a few of them yesterday, can’t tell you their name, but I’ll get to know them and hopefully we’ll have a lot of fun.”

The Catfish will hold their home opener at Capaha Field on Saturday, June 3. Then they’ll travel to Marion, Ill. on Sunday to take on the Thrillbillies at Mtn Dew Park.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.