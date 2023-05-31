Heartland Votes

Caldwell County receives emergency funds for slide repair

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 30, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the Caldwell County Fiscal Court will receive $2,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds for slide repairs on Goodsprings Road.

According to a release from KYTC, the funds will be used to repair the slide on Goodsprings Road, located between KY 139 and KY 91.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Caldwell County for a slide repair in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

