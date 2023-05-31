Artspace 304 announces grants for projects in Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Artspace 304 has announced 15 arts and cultural projects that will be supported by grants from the Southern Arts Fund.

Recipients of the SAF include individual artists and nonprofit organizations from Southern Illinois that propose events and programs with a significant community outreach component.

In spring 2023, Artspace 304 received 49 proposals, double the amount of requests received in previous years. More than $27,000 in grants were distributed to artists and groups throughout Southern Illinois, with grants ranging from $1,000-$2,500.

All SAF-funded events and programs are open to the public and aim to bring diverse arts and cultural experiences. SAF provided support to 8 projects in Jackson and Williamson counties and 7 projects in greater Southern Illinois.

The following are recipients of the 2023 Southern Arts Fund:

A Gift of Love Charity - Mindful Art for Children

Black Chamber of Commerce - Juneteenth Block Party

Brad Gowin - It Takes a Village - Tamms Mural

Cade Bursell - All Species Pet Parade

Carbondale United - Exploring the History of Racial Justice

Henry Dieters - Standard Issue: One Each, An Original Military-Themed Musical

Legacy Training, Inc.- Summer Dance Workshop Series

Lisa Marie Malloy - Cairo Youth Media Arts Workshop

Megan Smith - Camp Create

Robert Anthony Ketchens - Black Female Leaders - A Painted History

Shawnee Hills Council - Youth Drama Camp

SI CABE - Latin Summer Nights

Southern Illinois Irish Festival - Irish Music Festival and Celtic Fair

Stone Soup Shakespeare Company - SSS Twelfth Tour: Pericles

Village of Alto Pass - Cinco de Mayo

Applications were evaluated by Southern Illinois Arts Council members based on the following criteria: proposal quality, the pursuit of excellence, community impact and need, dedication and follow-through, and community support. SAF will reopen to accept new project proposals in spring 2024.

