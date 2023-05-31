Annual Scholastic Book Fair held at Cape Girardeau Public Library

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library is holding their annual Scholastic Book Fair, giving young book lovers a chance to shop for new stories.

“My favorite experience is always the kids that come in talking about books or even just about what they are doing for the summer and any stories that they tell me any jokes I love to listen to jokes so that’s my favorite part just talking to the kids,” said Services Coordinator Alli Boyer.

Leah Welok, who enjoys reading said, “There’s a lot of kind people and I can meet them and see them again at the library and I love the books you can get here.”

If you missed the book fair, click here for the library’s calendar, which includes Friday’s Anime Club for teens ages 12 to 18.

