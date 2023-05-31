Heartland Votes

Annual Scholastic Book Fair held at Cape Girardeau Public Library

Cape Library holds Scholastic Book Fair.
By Heartland News
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library is holding their annual Scholastic Book Fair, giving young book lovers a chance to shop for new stories.

“My favorite experience is always the kids that come in talking about books or even just about what they are doing for the summer and any stories that they tell me any jokes I love to listen to jokes so that’s my favorite part just talking to the kids,” said Services Coordinator Alli Boyer.

Leah Welok, who enjoys reading said, “There’s a lot of kind people and I can meet them and see them again at the library and I love the books you can get here.”

If you missed the book fair, click here for the library’s calendar, which includes Friday’s Anime Club for teens ages 12 to 18.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Dallas Johnson, 31 of Sikeston, was arrested on gun charges in connection with a shots fired...
Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Grandparents and grandkids spent their time fishing, canoeing and enjoying other outdoor...
“Grand” Adventure Camp creates memories outdoors
"Grand" Adventure Camp at Cape Girardeau Nature Center
Steven Hoffman stood alongside developer Brendan Todt on Tuesday morning, May 30 to cut the...
Work begins to rehabilitate Broadway Theatre