Alabama man arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the KY 121 Bypass on Tuesday, May 30 around noon.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies searched the vehicle and discovered approximately half of an ounce of methamphetamine, a handgun, drug paraphernalia and a pill suspected to be Xanax.

The driver of the vehicle, Anthony Turner, 35, of Toney, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Graves County RC Center. He was later transported to an out of county facility.

Turner was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), firearm enhanced, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and third degree possession of a controlled substance.

