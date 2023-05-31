$20K donated to Bloomfield park board to help replace broken playground equipment

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Nestle Purina PetCare donated $20,000 to the city of Bloomfield to help replace broken playground equipment.

The money will help the park board with their efforts to replace the broken equipment in Bloomfield Park.

“Purina is dedicated to making a positive impact in the Bloomfield community,” said Jeff Goodmanson, factory manager at the Purina manufacturing facility in Bloomfield. “We know a park that is both well-maintained and safe contributes to a heightened sense of pride in the community.”

According to a release from Nestle Purina PetCare, the donation was granted through the Purina Trust Fund, established by Purina founder William H. Danforth.

The company is investing more than $1 million to communities through these grants.

