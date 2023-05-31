2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested on multiple charges after police say they refused to pull over and then ran from officers.

Kamarion Dorsey, 26, of Elmira, New York, was charged with a class E felony resisting a lawful stop.

Eric Dorsey, 42, of Champaign, Ill., was charged with class A misdemeanor of resisting, class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and class D felony of receiving stolen property.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, an officer tried to a pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop and the officer chased the vehicle for a couple of blocks until it stopped in the 0-100-block of N. Lorimier.

Once the vehicle stopped, police say two men got out and ran from officers.

A corporal with the Cape Girardeau Police Department was in the area and was able to catch Kamarion Dorsey.

A patrolman with the police department was able to catch Eric Dorsey and taken him into custody.

According to the police department, the patrolman saw a firearm laying near Dorsey that was reported stolen out of Illinois. They say Eric Dorsey has prior felony convictions that prevent him from possessing or owning any firearms.

