Heartland Votes

15-year-old identified in killing of beloved vendor ‘Watermelon Man’, police say

Community grieves loss of beloved ‘Watermelon Man,’ shot, killed in attempted robbery
Community grieves loss of beloved ‘Watermelon Man,’ shot, killed in attempted robbery(Action News 5)
By Sydney Gray and Rose Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified the 15-year-old who allegedly killed the beloved street vendor known as ‘Red the Watermelon Man’.

Demarion Tackett, 15, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Family and friends are grieving the loss of 76-year-old John Materna, the man many knew as the Watermelon Man.

Those who knew him say his death is a tremendous loss for the community.

For decades, Materna sold fruit from his truck on the corner of Homer Street and Wayne Avenue.

He used the extra cash for vacations for himself and his wife, of 43 years.

On May 15th, police found him lying on the ground next to his truck after being shot in the stomach.

Police say Materna did fire back but was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Yesterday, community members stopped by to leave flowers, and teddy bears, and take photos to remember Materna, a man they say always spoke to everybody.

Police say there were two suspects involved.

Many of the people who stopped by the memorial on Tuesday say they’re praying for Materna’s family.

Meanwhile, as Memphis Police continue their investigation, they’re still searching for one more suspect.

Anyone with information should call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Dallas Johnson, 31 of Sikeston, was arrested on gun charges in connection with a shots fired...
Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.

Latest News

The Cape Catfish will open the season on Wednesday night, May 31 on the road, taking on the...
Cape Catfish begin season on the road
The Thrillville Thrillbillies will open their inaugural season on Wednesday night, May 31.
Thrillville Thrillbillies begin inaugural season at Mtn Dew Park
The Thrillville Thrillbillies will open their inaugural season on Wednesday night, May 31.
Thrillbillies open inaugural season Wed. night
Cape Catfish begin season on the road
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on...
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty