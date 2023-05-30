Heartland Votes

Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery

John Materna
John Materna(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have confirmed that a 76-year-old man who was shot while selling watermelons at a busy street corner succumbed to his injuries Monday.

John Materna, affectionately known as “Red the Watermelon Man,” would set up around Memphis and sell the fruit every morning from his truck for the past 30 years.

According to his family, Materna would use the extra cash for cruises for himself and his wife of 43 years.

John Materna and his wife
John Materna and his wife(Action News 5)

Police say on the morning of May 15, officers responded to the corner of Homer Street and Wayne Avenue, where Materna was found lying on the ground next to his truck, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his stomach.

Materna was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to Memphis police, two armed men, one wearing a green shirt and another wearing dark clothing, shot Materna while trying to rob him and his friend.

Police say Materna did fire a single shot back. Both suspects got back into a silver Infiniti and drove off with nothing in hand.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Police say two suspects occupying this silver, four-door Infiniti were responsible in the...
Police say two suspects occupying this silver, four-door Infiniti were responsible in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of John Materna.(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

A family of pastors and worship leaders from the Emmanuel House of Praise Church in Poplar...
Poplar Bluff family to perform at Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.
The Avenue of Flags will be on display through 6 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Tradition of Avenue of Flags continues in Cape Girardeau
Folks visiting North County Park Cape Girardeau
Trinity Lutheran Church will play Taps on Monday afternoon, May 29 for Taps Across America.
Cape Girardeau church to play Taps at 3 p.m.
The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake was recorded Monday...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.