Summer-like temperatures ahead

It’s a bit warmer out today, Heartland, with highs getting up to the upper 80s today. Humidity isn’t that high, which makes it feel a little cooler outside. There are some chances for isolated showers late this afternoon, but chances remain small. Skies will remain partly cloudy for the majority of the Heartland before some clearing tonight. Tomorrow, lows will be in the mid 60s, warming up to the high 80s again.

Every afternoon this week, there is a small chance for some potential scattered showers, maybe even a thunderstorm. There is some instability in the atmosphere, but not enough to be severe, with heavy rain and possible lightning. This weekend, temperatures will get up to the 90s, and continue into the workweek.

