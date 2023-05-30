Heartland Votes

Summer-like temperatures ahead

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a bit warmer out today, Heartland, with highs getting up to the upper 80s today. Humidity isn’t that high, which makes it feel a little cooler outside. There are some chances for isolated showers late this afternoon, but chances remain small. Skies will remain partly cloudy for the majority of the Heartland before some clearing tonight. Tomorrow, lows will be in the mid 60s, warming up to the high 80s again.

Every afternoon this week, there is a small chance for some potential scattered showers, maybe even a thunderstorm. There is some instability in the atmosphere, but not enough to be severe, with heavy rain and possible lightning. This weekend, temperatures will get up to the 90s, and continue into the workweek.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

First Alert noon forecast 5/30
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 5/30
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/30