Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State wins OVC Commissioner’s Cup for 2022-23 school year

Southeast Missouri State University won the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Cup for the...
Southeast Missouri State University won the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Cup for the 2022-23 school year.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University won the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Cup for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the OVC, the award is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in conference-sponsored championships. It marks the second cup title for the Redhawks in the past three years.

The Redhawks finished with 102.0 points, 11.5 points better than second place, and was bolstered by first-place finishes in football, women’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field and softball.

Tennessee Tech (90.5) was second and followed by Eastern Illinois (89), Little Rock (86.5), UT Martin (83.5), Tennessee State (63.5), Morehead State & SIUE (61.5), Southern Indiana (57) and Lindenwood (46.5).

According to OVC, the 2022-23 season marks the 15th for the re-formatted Commissioner’s Cup, which was previously known as the All-Sports Trophy. The award, which started in 1962-63 for men’s sports and 1980-81 for women’s sports, was previously divided into a Men’s All-Sport Champion and a Women’s All-Sport Champion.

You can click here for more information on the commissioner’s cup.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
The opening day for Prospect League baseball is Wednesday, May 31.
Prospect League baseball begins Wed.
Broadway Theatre rehabilitation project begins Wed.