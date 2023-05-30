Southeast Mo. State wins OVC Commissioner’s Cup for 2022-23 school year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University won the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Cup for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the OVC, the award is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in conference-sponsored championships. It marks the second cup title for the Redhawks in the past three years.

The Redhawks finished with 102.0 points, 11.5 points better than second place, and was bolstered by first-place finishes in football, women’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field and softball.

Tennessee Tech (90.5) was second and followed by Eastern Illinois (89), Little Rock (86.5), UT Martin (83.5), Tennessee State (63.5), Morehead State & SIUE (61.5), Southern Indiana (57) and Lindenwood (46.5).

According to OVC, the 2022-23 season marks the 15th for the re-formatted Commissioner’s Cup, which was previously known as the All-Sports Trophy. The award, which started in 1962-63 for men’s sports and 1980-81 for women’s sports, was previously divided into a Men’s All-Sport Champion and a Women’s All-Sport Champion.

