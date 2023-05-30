Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into shots fired in Cape Girardeau leads to the arrest of a Sikeston man.

Police were called at 1 a.m. to the 800 block of South Pacific Street on Sunday, May 28 in reference to a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired.

When officers arrived, police said they found 31-year-old Dallas Johnson at the back of a home along with evidence allegedly related to the shots fired call.

Johnson was arrested and booked in to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

He is being held on $20,000 cash/surety bond.

Johnson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said no injuries or damage was reported.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.