Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau

Dallas Johnson, 31 of Sikeston, was arrested on gun charges in connection with a shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau.(Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into shots fired in Cape Girardeau leads to the arrest of a Sikeston man.

Police were called at 1 a.m. to the 800 block of South Pacific Street on Sunday, May 28 in reference to a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired.

When officers arrived, police said they found 31-year-old Dallas Johnson at the back of a home along with evidence allegedly related to the shots fired call.

Johnson was arrested and booked in to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

He is being held on $20,000 cash/surety bond.

Johnson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said no injuries or damage was reported.

