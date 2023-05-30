Heartland Votes

Prospect League baseball begins Wed.

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The opening day for Prospect League baseball is Wednesday, May 31.

This includes the inaugural season for the Thrillville Thrillbillies and Cape Catfish.

The Thrillbillies will start their first-ever season at their home stadium of Mtn Dew Park in Marion, Ill. against the Jackson, Tenn. Rockabillies.

Cape Catfish will start their season on the road. They are heading to O’Fallon to square off against the Hoots.

