Mo. State Hwy. Patrol reports 10 traffic deaths, 6 boating crashes over Memorial Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 10 people died in traffic crashes over the Memorial...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 10 people died in traffic crashes over the Memorial Day weekend.(WGEM)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 10 people died in traffic crashes over the Memorial Day weekend.

The weekend counting period is 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29.

According to the highway patrol, troopers investigated the following over the holiday weekend:

Traffic statistics

  • Crashes - 314
  • Injuries - 102
  • Fatalities - 10
  • DWI - 130
  • Drug arrests - 14

Boating statistics

  • Crashes - 6
  • Injuries - 3
  • Fatalities - 0
  • Drowning - 0
  • BWI - 7
  • Drug arrests - 0

Troopers investigated all of the deadly crashes. Two of the deaths happened in both the Troop B and Troop I area. One death happened in each of the following areas: Troop A, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop G and Troop H.

In the southeast Missouri, one person died on Friday, May 26 and one happened on Sunday, May 28.

According to the highway patrol, pedestrian Danny R. Caudill, 56, of Doniphan, died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway U south of Doniphan. The coroner pronounced Caudill dead at the scene.

In Reynolds County, the highway patrol reports 24-year-old Zachiriah A. Hahn, of Farmington, died when the vehicle he was a passenger in ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle hit an embankment and overturned.

It happened on Highway K east of Ellington, Mo.

Troopers say Hahn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

They say the driver of the vehicle was also not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

