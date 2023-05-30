Heartland Votes

Missouri Highway Patrol reports a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to...
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to see an increase in motorcycle crashes.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to see an increase in motorcycle crashes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has already seen a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes this year compared to last year. As the weather warms up, more motorcycles are hitting the road, and troopers fear they will see even more deaths.

Last year Missouri Highway Patrol reported 28 motorcycle deaths. This year there have already been 36 cyclists killed in a crash. Half of those riders were not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. Troopers are encouraging drivers to stay focused when driving and to share the road with motorcyclists to keep everyone safe.

“Before we pull out of a driveway or across the street, take an extra focused look,” said Sgt. Michael McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol. “Both sides that are that are adjacent to you and check for motorcycles.”

Troopers are also encouraging motorcyclists to practice safe driving. One of their tips is for cyclists to ride in large groups, making it easier for drivers to see them.

Of the 36 crashes that have happened this year, half of those riders were not wearing a helmet. One of the issues law enforcement is facing is cyclists speeding and riding between lanes.

“So avoid doing that that can create some panic with other drivers that it can they can see you in their side view mirror at a point in time where they panic and may shift over and and and cause you to lose control or actually hit us,” said McClure.

According to the Highway Patrol, in 2021, there were 30 motorcycle fatalities. In 2022, there were 28.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Illinois bill could ban price gouging
Illinois bill could ban prescription drug price gouging
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.
A family of pastors and worship leaders from the Emmanuel House of Praise Church in Poplar...
Poplar Bluff family to perform at Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.
The Avenue of Flags will be on display through 6 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Tradition of Avenue of Flags continues in Cape Girardeau