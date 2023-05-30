Heartland Votes

M2.3 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake was recorded Monday evening, May 29 in Lake County, Tennessee.

According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 2.3 quake and was recorded at 8:49 p.m.

The epicenter was 1.9 miles east of Ridgely, Tenn.

To learn more about the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

