M2.3 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.

RIDGELY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake was recorded Monday evening, May 29 in Lake County, Tennessee.

According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 2.3 quake and was recorded at 8:49 p.m.

The epicenter was 1.9 miles east of Ridgely, Tenn.

