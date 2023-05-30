Isolated showers possible the next few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw warm temperatures and sunny skies this afternoon and the warmth looks to hang around the few days. For this evening we will see mainly clear skies and mild temperatures. Readings will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a few isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the Heartland. Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday with warm temperatures and isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

