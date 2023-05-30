Good Samaritan receives award for saving 2 children from vehicle after crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A good Samaritan received an award from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for saving two children from a vehicle after a crash.

Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht presented a Life Saving Award to Chelcie Lynch on Tuesday, May 30.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday, May 28, before first responders could arrive on the scene, Lynch stopped to help with a crash on Interstate 69.

They say there were two small children trapped inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Lynch saw that one child had a seat belt wrapped around their neck and was suffocating.

Lynch was able to free both children from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said, without a doubt, Lynch’s quick action saved the child’s life.

