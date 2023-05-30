Heartland Votes

Trial attorney who left St. Louis CAO office returns day Gabe Gore sworn in

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gabe Gore was officially sworn in as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Tuesday morning.

“We’re proud to see Mr. Gore sworn in as Circuit Attorney as he helps usher in a new day for the City of St. Louis,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Restoring law and order to St. Louis and faith in the criminal justice system is no small task, but Mr. Gore is qualified, committed to the rule of law, and, like so many St. Louis families, has a personal stake in the future success of the community. He is the right man, at the right time, to do right by the people of St. Louis, and we welcome him to the job and look forward to his common sense leadership.”

At the ceremony, Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom administered the oath of office to Gore.

Gore was named Circuit Attorney by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson after Kim Gardner resigned in May. She was facing accusations that she was neglecting her office as cases piled up. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey pushed to remove Gardner from her post. Her office was also facing contempt allegations.

Gore worked at the firm Dowd Bennett. He will be St. Louis Circuit Attorney through the end of Gardner’s term on Jan. 1, 2025.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page were among the dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Gore announced the hiring of experienced prosecutor Marvin Teer, Jr. He has served as a judge in the City of St. Louis and served with Gore on the Ferguson Commission.

“Marvin is a huge asset to this office, and he’s already on the job ready to get cases moving and start clearing the backlog,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “I am excited to have Marvin join us in the hard work that we have ahead of us. I know he will work tirelessly to help make St. Louis a safer place to live.”

Teer came out retirement in 2021 to join Gardner’s office. He announced he would leave the office in early March amid calls for Gardner to resign.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools board seeks community input for new Community Engagement Plan
A crash closed State Highway 154 at Circle M Road on Tuesday afternoon, May 30.
Crash closes State Highway 154, Circle M Rd. in Sesser
Southern Illinois University announced on Tuesday, May 30 the hiring of a women’s soccer head...
SIU names new women’s soccer head coach
Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht presented a Life Saving Award to Chelcie Lynch on Tuesday, May 30.
Good Samaritan receives award for saving 2 children from vehicle after crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 10 people died in traffic crashes over the Memorial...
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol reports 10 traffic deaths, 6 boating crashes over Memorial Day weekend