Trial attorney who left St. Louis CAO office returns day Gabe Gore sworn in

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gabe Gore was officially sworn in as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Tuesday morning.

“We’re proud to see Mr. Gore sworn in as Circuit Attorney as he helps usher in a new day for the City of St. Louis,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Restoring law and order to St. Louis and faith in the criminal justice system is no small task, but Mr. Gore is qualified, committed to the rule of law, and, like so many St. Louis families, has a personal stake in the future success of the community. He is the right man, at the right time, to do right by the people of St. Louis, and we welcome him to the job and look forward to his common sense leadership.”

At the ceremony, Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom administered the oath of office to Gore.

Gore was named Circuit Attorney by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson after Kim Gardner resigned in May. She was facing accusations that she was neglecting her office as cases piled up. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey pushed to remove Gardner from her post. Her office was also facing contempt allegations.

Gore worked at the firm Dowd Bennett. He will be St. Louis Circuit Attorney through the end of Gardner’s term on Jan. 1, 2025.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page were among the dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Gore announced the hiring of experienced prosecutor Marvin Teer, Jr. He has served as a judge in the City of St. Louis and served with Gore on the Ferguson Commission.

“Marvin is a huge asset to this office, and he’s already on the job ready to get cases moving and start clearing the backlog,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “I am excited to have Marvin join us in the hard work that we have ahead of us. I know he will work tirelessly to help make St. Louis a safer place to live.”

Teer came out retirement in 2021 to join Gardner’s office. He announced he would leave the office in early March amid calls for Gardner to resign.

