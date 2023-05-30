Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warmer & more humid

A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.(Source: cNews/Sandy)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - An increasingly warm and humid pattern looks to continue through the rest of the week and possibly longer.

For the next few days we will have partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will range from 85 to 90 degrees, with lows in the 60s.

There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but chance overall remain very low.

The upcoming weekend is looking very warm and dry, with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the 60s.

By early next week there are signs a cold front could increase the chance for rain, but briefly next Monday or Tuesday. This could bring dry and cooler conditions.

