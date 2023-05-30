First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

The pattern looks increasingly warm and humid but still unusually quiet and dry for the rest of the week and even beyond. The large scale pattern across the U.S. is blocking any major weather systems from moving through our region....so rain chances remain quite low even as temps and dew points rise. For the next few days we’ll have partly cloudy, warm and slightly more humid conditions. Highs will be about 85 to 90, with lows in the 60s. There may be just enough moisture and instability for an isolated air-mass shower or thunderstorm, but chances overall remain very low.

Over the upcoming weekend high pressure aloft will build to our north, keeping it very warm but dry. Highs look to be near 90, with lows still in the 60s...but very little chance of rain. By early next week there are signs of a cold front pushing through from north to south...which may increase rain chances just briefly about next Monday or Tuesday, followed by dry but cooler conditions again.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.