Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Warmer and more humid....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The pattern looks increasingly warm and humid but still unusually quiet and dry for the rest of the week and even beyond. The large scale pattern across the U.S. is blocking any major weather systems from moving through our region....so rain chances remain quite low even as temps and dew points rise. For the next few days we’ll have partly cloudy, warm and slightly more humid conditions. Highs will be about 85 to 90, with lows in the 60s. There may be just enough moisture and instability for an isolated air-mass shower or thunderstorm, but chances overall remain very low.

Over the upcoming weekend high pressure aloft will build to our north, keeping it very warm but dry. Highs look to be near 90, with lows still in the 60s...but very little chance of rain. By early next week there are signs of a cold front pushing through from north to south...which may increase rain chances just briefly about next Monday or Tuesday, followed by dry but cooler conditions again.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer temperatures on the way
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 5/29
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 5/29
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 5/29