City of Cape Girardeau released 2023 Endangered Buildings list

Juden School (top left), Missouri German Vernacular style home (top right) and F.W. Woolworth...
Juden School (top left), Missouri German Vernacular style home (top right) and F.W. Woolworth Co. Building (bottom) were added to the City of Cape Girardeau's 2023 Endangered Buildings List(Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau released its 2023 Endangered Buildings List on Tuesday, May 30.

There were three new additions to the list.

The following are the new endangered building additions:

  • Juden School at 900 West Cape Rock Drive
  • F.W. Woolworth Co. Building at 1 North Main Street
  • Missouri German Vernacular style home at 328 South Sprigg Street

Juden School and F.W. Woolworth Co. Building have in the past been on both the endangered and watch lists.

Remaining on the city’s endangered list are the following:

  • Missouri German Vernacular style home at 127 South Lorimier Street - on endangered list since 2013
  • Colonial Revival home at 831 North Street - on endangered list since 2017
  • 600 block of Good Hope Street - on endangered list since 2021
  • U-shaped apartment building at 419 Bellevue Street - on endangered list since 2021
  • Queen Anne style home at 124 South Lorimier Street - on endangered list since 2022

The following buildings are on the city’s watch list in 2023:

  • The Art Building at 940 Academic Drive - on watch list since 2019
  • Surety Savings and Loan Association Building at 318 and 320 Broadway Street - on watch list since 2020
  • Queen Anne style home at 802 William Street - on watch list since 2020
  • May Greene School at 1000 South Ranney Avenue - on watch list since 2021
  • Craftsman bungalow house at 419 North Street - on watch list since 2021
  • Kelso Arboreta at 2009 Old Sprigg Street Road - on watch list since 2022
  • Queen Anne style home at 121 North West End Boulevard - on watch list since 2022
  • Broadway Theatre at 805 Broadway Street - moved to watch list in 2023 from endangered building list in 2012
  • Missouri German Vernacular style home - moved to watch list in 2023 from endangered buildings list in 2022

To learn more about the buildings and homes, including photos, on the endangered and watch lists, click here or view below.

