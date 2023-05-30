Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Public Schools board seeks community input for new Community Engagement Plan

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback.
The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback.(Photo source: Logan Ford KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback.

The Board is preparing to create a new Community Engagement Plan and will host two listening sessions at 301 N. Clark St. in the board room on Monday, June 12, according to a release from Cape Public Schools. The first session will be in the morning from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and there will be a second session later from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the release, the purpose of these meetings is to give community members the opportunity to provide feedback on how to better engage all stakeholders. Parents, guardians, staff, students, community partners and Cape Girardeau taxpayers are encouraged to attend.

Anyone interested in attending one or both of the listening sessions should fill out this form to RSVP.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Cape Girardeau police say realistic-looking, fake guns can pose a danger to the person being...
Cape Girardeau police: Realistic-looking, fake guns could lead to dangerous situations
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
Gabriel Gore
Trial attorney who left St. Louis CAO office returns day Gabe Gore sworn in