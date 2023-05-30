Cape Girardeau Public Schools board seeks community input for new Community Engagement Plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback.

The Board is preparing to create a new Community Engagement Plan and will host two listening sessions at 301 N. Clark St. in the board room on Monday, June 12, according to a release from Cape Public Schools. The first session will be in the morning from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and there will be a second session later from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the release, the purpose of these meetings is to give community members the opportunity to provide feedback on how to better engage all stakeholders. Parents, guardians, staff, students, community partners and Cape Girardeau taxpayers are encouraged to attend.

Anyone interested in attending one or both of the listening sessions should fill out this form to RSVP.

