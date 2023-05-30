Cape Girardeau police: Realistic-looking, fake guns could lead to dangerous situations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want to warn you about the very real dangers involving fake guns.

This comes after an incident on Monday night, May 29.

Police showed us several airsoft guns they have collected in evidence.

They said around 9:30 p.m. on Monday they received a call about juveniles shooting Orbee guns at another motorist near Walgreens at Kingshighway and Independence Street.

The victim did not file a formal complaint, but police say these realistic-looking, fake guns can pose a danger to the person being targeted or the person shooting it.

If your child has an airsoft gun or an Orbee gun, officers ask you to make sure it’s being used appropriately.

