Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, an officer was conducting patrol when he heard the shots fired in the 1100 block of S. Sprigg. The officer responded to the scene while also receiving an alert from ShotSpotter.

At the scene, police say they found several shell casings along with other evidence. They found three homes that had been hit by bullets.

Officers also learned of a victim that appeared to have non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound at an area hospital. They say the victim was uncooperative with the investigation.

Cape Girardeau police strongly encourage citizens to report anything they may have seen during the shooting. You can call 573-335-6621, their anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

