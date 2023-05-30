Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg

Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, an officer was conducting patrol when he heard the shots fired in the 1100 block of S. Sprigg. The officer responded to the scene while also receiving an alert from ShotSpotter.

At the scene, police say they found several shell casings along with other evidence. They found three homes that had been hit by bullets.

Officers also learned of a victim that appeared to have non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound at an area hospital. They say the victim was uncooperative with the investigation.

Cape Girardeau police strongly encourage citizens to report anything they may have seen during the shooting. You can call 573-335-6621, their anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University won the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Cup for the...
Southeast Mo. State wins OVC Commissioner’s Cup for 2022-23 school year
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
The opening day for Prospect League baseball is Wednesday, May 31.
Prospect League baseball begins Wed.
Broadway Theatre rehabilitation project begins Wed.