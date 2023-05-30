ATV driver killed in Marshall County, Ky. crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was killed in an ATV crash on Monday afternoon, May 29.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 2:45 p.m. in Soldier Creek in Marshall County.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies and medical personnel arrived on they found 30-year-old Luis Benitez and began life-saving efforts, but Benitez died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it appears Benitez attempted to drive an ATV up an embankment and the ATV possibly flipped.

In a release, the sheriff’s office also stated that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Members with Marshall County EMS, West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, Marshall County 911 Center and many in the community assisted the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

According to a post on the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page, there was a second person killed in a separate crash involving an off-road vehicle in the county on Memorial Day.

