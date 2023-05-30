Heartland Votes

ATV driver killed in Marshall County, Ky. crash

A Mayfield man was killed in an ATV crash on Monday afternoon, May 29.
A Mayfield man was killed in an ATV crash on Monday afternoon, May 29.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was killed in an ATV crash on Monday afternoon, May 29.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 2:45 p.m. in Soldier Creek in Marshall County.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies and medical personnel arrived on they found 30-year-old Luis Benitez and began life-saving efforts, but Benitez died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it appears Benitez attempted to drive an ATV up an embankment and the ATV possibly flipped.

In a release, the sheriff’s office also stated that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Members with Marshall County EMS, West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, Marshall County 911 Center and many in the community assisted the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

According to a post on the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page, there was a second person killed in a separate crash involving an off-road vehicle in the county on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
A Parma man was airlifted to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon, May...
Parma, Mo. man airlifted to Memphis hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Rte. D
A Caruthersville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, May 28.
Caruthersville man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to...
Missouri Highway Patrol reports a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes
Illinois bill could ban price gouging
Illinois bill could ban prescription drug price gouging