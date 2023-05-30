3rd annual Juneteenth Festival to be held in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third annual Juneteenth Festival will be held in Sikeston, Missouri for a three-day event next month.

According to a release from the event’s creators Taneshia Pulley and Jasmine Sales, the festival will take place on Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18. Youth Empowerment 573, founded by Pulley, will host the festival.

On June 16, there will be a Black Excellence Affair held at the SEMO Shrine Club at 1806 Garwood Ave.

On June 17, bring tents and lawn chairs because there will be several outdoor events held at Lincoln Park. Watch the parade at 2 p.m. and the Lincoln Showcase at 2:30 p.m. At 3 p.m. you can play or watch some basketball. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. a live band, Tasha G & The Gents, will perform. The scholarship awards will be given out starting at 6:45 p.m.

There will be vendors, cultural and educational activities, entertainment, basketball, bouncy houses, games and face painting.

On June 18, bring your tambourine for the Gospel Explosion event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park.

According to the release, the purpose of the festival is to celebrate Juneteenth and its significance. The mission of Youth Empowerment 573 is to empower, inspire and support all youth through community engagement, education and scholarship opportunities, which is why the group honors the Juneteenth holiday by awarding scholarships to students who demonstrate a dedication to serving their community and furthering their education.

To donate to the event or scholarship, email sikestonjuneteenth@gmail.com.

