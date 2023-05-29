Warmer temperatures on the way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Memorial Day Heartland. I hope everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend. For this evening we will see a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will be mild falling through the 70s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle tp upper 80s. Isolated showers will enter the forecast starting Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

