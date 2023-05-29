Heartland Votes

Tradition of Avenue of Flags continues in Cape Girardeau

A long-time Memorial Day tradition continues with the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North.
By Heartland News
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A patriotic tradition in Cape Girardeau is back for Memorial Day.

The Avenue of Flags will be on display through 6 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

“They just want you to be proud of them, and be thankful for what they are doing. So, this weekend, I know we are all going to eat well, we may have a cold one, and as we do that, constantly think of them and that is the best we can do for our country and for our servicemen.”

Volunteers with VFW 3838 took the time to put up the flags in Cape County Park North in honor of local veterans who died while serving.

Each flag is dedicated to a veteran and features that person’s name on the flag pole.

