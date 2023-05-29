Heartland Votes

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeast Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kennett police officer responded to a business alarm on Sunday evening, May 28. The officer was running after a suspect when a physical altercation took place.

Sgt. Parrott said the officer fired his weapon.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.

The officer was not injured.

The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to investigate.

