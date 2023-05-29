Sunshine and warm temps to start your work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday Heartland. After a great looking weekend, sunshine and nice temperatures will continue into the work week. Expect to see a few clouds developing throughout the area with dry conditions. Temps in the upper 50s and warming up quickly into the low 70s by the afternoon. If you have any Memorial Day plans for tomorrow, conditions are looking perfect.

Staying on the warm side as we continue into the week, while staying dry Monday and Tuesday. There will be a chance for rain Wednesday into Friday. Most models are showing light rain showers with pockets of heavy rain showers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.