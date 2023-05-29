Heartland Votes

Royals visit the Cardinals to open 2-game series

The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas City Royals (16-38, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-31, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Josh Staumont (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-0, 6.33 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -213, Royals +178; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals to start a two-game series.

St. Louis has gone 11-15 at home and 24-31 overall. The Cardinals have gone 10-23 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Kansas City has an 8-17 record in road games and a 16-38 record overall. The Royals have a 4-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 17 doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 14 doubles and nine home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-36 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 16 year old is in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday night, May 27.
16 year old arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Mt. Vernon
Carbondale Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen closes Carbondale location
Marion Police discovered over $63,000 in cash, as well as an illegal weapon, during a traffic...
Marion police seize cash and illegal weapon during traffic stop

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker discusses budget proposal at MacArthur Early Childhood Center in Macomb
Gov Pritzker, Illinois legislative leaders announce agreement on state budget
FILE - Missouri House Speaker John Diehl pauses before stepping down from the dais after...
Missouri ex-House speaker fined $47K for alleged campaign finance violations
FILE - State Rep. Kelly Cassidy speaks as Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens before Pritzker signed...
Illinois Democrats say abortion-access protections are a promise: ‘You’re safe here’
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court won’t put Illinois gun law on hold while court challenge continues