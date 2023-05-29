Partly cloudy Memorial Day, warmer temperatures ahead

Happy Memorial Day, Heartland! Monday looks to be pretty calm, with partly cloudy skies that will clear out overnight. The morning is starting out in the low 60s, and will warm up to the mid to low 80s by the afternoon. Today should be dry, with plenty of chances to take advantage of the nice weather, before even warmer temperatures move in, making it feel more like summer.

It will warm up to the high 80s by Tuesday, with some small chances of precipitation moving in Wednesday. Wednesday does have some instability, which could lead to showers and potentially thunder. Chances increase for isolated thunderstorms on Friday, with temperatures warming up to the 90s over the weekend.

